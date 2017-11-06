Aaron Smith, P.C. Promotes New Shareholders and Directors

EAST LONGMEADOW — Aaron Smith, P.C., a certified public accounting firm serving individuals and businesses in the Pioneer Valley for more than 90 years, announced that Jeremy Leblond and Pierce Keefe have become shareholders and directors.

Leblond has been with the firm since 2010. As director at Aaron Smith, he works directly with clients and manages audits, reviews, and compilations. In addition, he oversees and guides professional-development opportunities for staff while performing day-to-day managerial tasks. Among his main priorities is continuing the firm’s upward trajectory, working to grow its benefit-audit-plan practice.

“Our firm has come to be known for our high-quality accounting and financial services,” said Leblond. “I intend to add to our service offerings to meet the growing needs of our clients.”

Leblond is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA). He received both a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in accounting from Western New England University.

Keefe has been a member of the firm since 2011 and currently serves as its tax director. He is charged with focusing on corporate, partnership, individual, and multi-state tax issues; federal and state tax audits; and estate and gift taxation.

“I’m honored to work with such a distinguished group,” said Keefe. “With our varied backgrounds, clients of Aaron Smith, P.C. can expect personalized attention and service, best suited to their needs.”

Keefe is a member of AICPA, the MSCPA, and the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants. He received his bachelor’s degree in management from Tulane University and his MBA from University of Notre Dame.