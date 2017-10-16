Advanced Restoration Group Pledges $15,000 to Cancer House of Hope

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Advanced Restoration Group, a fire and water restoration business based in Easthampton, has pledged $15,000 over three years to CHD Cancer House of Hope. Jason Gale, owner of Advanced Restoration Group, presented a check on Oct. 12 at Cancer House of Hope, located at 1999 Westfield St., West Springfield.

“We’re a young, growing business, and we wanted to become an active community partner by giving something back as a business,” Gale said. “My operations director, Amy Meo, reached out to Kim Lee from CHD, and together we all agreed that Cancer House of Hope was an ideal organization to support. It really is a wonderful connection because we’re all in the business of helping people. My company restores people’s homes and businesses after a disaster, and Cancer House of Hope restores people’s hope when they’re facing the life-altering impact of a cancer diagnosis.”

Advanced Restoration Group is targeting its donation to support A Night of Light, an annual fund-raising event for CHD Cancer House of Hope. “For A Night of Light, people purchase luminary bags, which are lit and placed on the Storrowton Village Green in West Springfield to remember those we have lost to cancer and honor those who are survivors,” said Joseph Kane, program director for Cancer House of Hope. This year, A Night of Light takes place on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“A Night of Light is a beautiful evening of music, remembrance, and hope that honors friends and loved ones and supports the many programs and services offered by Cancer House of Hope,” said Lee, vice president of Development for the Center for Human Development (CHD). “We are thrilled that Advanced Restoration Group is supporting Cancer House of Hope, and their generous donation will enable us to leverage the power created by A Night of Light, over and over.”

CHD Cancer House of Hope works to enhance the lives of people with cancer and those who care about them by providing emotional, educational, social, and spiritual support. The house provides a range of cancer-support services and relaxation programs at no cost to those who face this devastating disease.

Advanced Restoration Group serves Western Mass. and Connecticut with specialized services to restore homes and businesses that have been damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, or wind.