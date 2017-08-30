Agawam Mayoral Candidates Prepare for Business Debate on Sept. 13

AGAWAM — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce’s annual September Business Breakfast will feature an Agawam mayoral business debate. The breakfast event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Chez Josef from 7 to 9 a.m.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt will emcee the event and give an economic-development update for the town of West Springfield. The focus of the debate will be on the business platforms each candidate is promoting for the town of Agawam. The first half of the debate will be business-related questions submitted from the public and various chamber members. The second half of the debate will be Lincoln-Douglas style. Each candidate will be able to give brief opening and closing remarks.

Tickets for the breakfast are $35 for chamber members and $45 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit www.westoftheriverchamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.