AIC Named Among Top 10 Small Colleges in State

SPRINGFIELD — Zippia.com, a website dedicated to helping people find and pursue the right career, has named American International College (AIC) one of the top 10 small colleges in Massachusetts.

Zippia sorted schools in the Bay State by enrollment, limiting their report to institutions with fewer than 2,000 students. They assessed data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) and college scorecard data from ED.gov to determine what small schools offer the best career opportunities and school performance. Career considerations included mean earnings after six years and ten years, and the ratio of people working to not working after ten years. School performance was measured in terms of admissions rate (more selective the better), graduation rate, average cost of attendance (lower is better), and debt upon graduation.

Once career opportunities and school performance was calculated, Zippia examined the 32 institutions of higher learning in Massachusetts which had populations with fewer than 2,000 students. American International College is one of the private schools to be recognized. AIC admits 67% of its students and is the 10th least expensive small college to attend in the Commonwealth.