AIM President to Deliver State of Massachusetts Business Address

NEWTON — Will automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics help Massachusetts employers solve the shortage of skilled workers that threatens the future of the economy?

That will be the topic as Richard Lord, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts, delivers the fourth annual State of Massachusetts Business address before an audience of 300 business leaders on Friday, Jan. 26, at 8 a.m. at the Newton Marriott hotel.

Lord’s speech will be followed by commentary from a panel of experts moderated by WBZ Radio Business Editor Jeff Brown. Panel members include David Askey, founder of Ascend Robotics of Cambridge; Martha Sullivan, president and CEO of Sensata Technologies of Attleboro; and Peter Russo, director of Growth and Innovation at the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

The State of Massachusetts Business speech will last 20 minutes and be followed immediately by the panel discussion.