American Benefits Group Wins Award for Efficiency, Excellence

NORTHAMPTON — American Benefits Group (ABG), a provider of solutions in the health-benefits industry, has been recognized by healthcare-benefits payments giant Alegeus as the 2018 APEX Award winner for Operational Efficiency and Excellence. The award was presented at the Alegeus National Conference on May 16 in Orlando, Fla.

ABG currently serves more than 1,300 employer plans in all markets, including several Fortune 1000 clients. The company has grown revenues by more than 300% since 2012. ABG was also previously recognized by Alegeus as the National Customer Service Champion in 2015.

“Needless to say, this recognition is a real honor, and one that is only possible because of the incredible dedication and brilliant execution on the part of our ABG management leaders and the entire operations team,” said ABG CEO and founder Robert Cummings. “The reason we are where we are today is because ABG is one of the best-executing third-party benefits service providers in America.”

In conjunction with the award, Alegeus has made a $1,000 donation to the local charity or nonprofit of ABG’s choice. American Benefits selected local nonprofit Safe Passage, an organization that serves victims of domestic abuse.

“They are just making a major move into a brand-new facility, so the contribution is well-timed,” Cummings said. “We feel Safe Passage is an organization that is doing life-changing and life-saving work.”