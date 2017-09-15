American International College Announces Two Promotions

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced the promotions of Christopher Garrity, CPA to vice president for Finance and Jeffrey Bednarz to associate vice president for Auxiliary Services.

Garrity came to AIC in 2013 from Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. in Holyoke, bringing with him 12 years of public-accounting experience. During his tenure, he has increased controls within the finance department as well as instituted technological advances to better serve the needs of the college. In recent months, Garrity has assumed additional finance and administrative responsibilities including insurance, real estate, and banking.

Garrity graduated from Nichols College in Dudley with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Bednarz has been with AIC since 2007. During his tenure with the college, he added to his responsibilities with the campus police to become a full-time sergeant, deputy chief, safety officer, and campus-services systems administrator. He was instrumental in the growth of AIC’s access-control and video-surveillance systems. His duties include the day-to-day management of outsourced campus providers, including campus police, dining services, buildings, and grounds.

In his new role, Bednarz will continue to oversee campus police, dining services, and buildings and grounds. In addition, he will oversee new construction as well as other construction projects across campus.