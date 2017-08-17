American International College to Partner with CPC EDGE

SPRINGFIELD — The American International College (AIC) Athletic Department will partner with Continuum Performance Center (CPC) EDGE in East Longmeadow to outfit training programs for all 25 of its athletic programs. In accordance with NCAA standards to ensure proper training for each sport, CPC will work with coaches to design and conduct all strength and conditioning programs on campus. The programs will cater to team and individual player needs.

“This is a big step forward for the AIC Athletic Department,” said Matthew Johnson, Athletic director for the college. “To partner with a reputable company like CPC EDGE provides student-athletes with high-quality, expert training.”

The owner of CPC EDGE, Geoff Sullivan, is looking forward to the partnership. “CPC is a team of professionals committed to providing programs to meet the needs of the student-athletes at AIC,” he said. “Every program will be designed in accordance with NCAA standards and the goals of each team coach. Our mission is to educate, enhance performance, and deliver elite level training.”