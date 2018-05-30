Arrha Credit Union’s Tony Sanches Wins Rising Star Award

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha Credit Union, congratulates Tony Sanches, assistant vice president of Retail Operations, for receiving a Credit Union Rising Star Award at the Great New England Credit Union Show in Worcester.

The show highlighted new technology and featured breakout sessions in many topics, including cybersecurity, latest trends in digital banking, member satisfaction, and member experience. The morning breakfast was a salute to employees who showed a strong sense of the mission of credit unions and strong abilities in their area of expertise, along with community involvement.

“Tony was nominated for all that he is doing here at the credit union,” Ostrowski said. “He received one of the Rising Stars Awards for all his efforts that he does within our credit union and in the community. We are pleased to congratulate Tony on a very special recognition. The board sends their utmost congratulations to him for his efforts.”