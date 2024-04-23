CET Welcomes Julia Riseman as Director of Philanthropic Investments

NORTHAMPTON — The Center for EcoTechnology (CET), an environmental nonprofit dedicated to advancing just and resilient climate solutions, announced the appointment of Julia Riseman as its inaugural director of Philanthropic Investments. With her experience and commitment to climate-change mitigation, Riseman will help accelerate CET’s growth and impact during this decisive decade for decarbonization.

CET operates on the front lines of climate action, working in people’s homes and businesses every day to reduce waste, improve energy efficiency, and transition off fossil fuels.

Riseman brings a wealth of expertise in development strategy and relationship building, honed through her years of dedication to causes throughout the U.S. and Canada. Through consulting, she has helped organizations raise more than $350 million through her consulting firm, Riseman Consulting, and during her 14 years at the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, providing consulting services to grant-supported recipients.

Prior to becoming a consultant, she was the Development director at the Center School, an independent school in Amherst, and she co-founded two nonprofit organizations, Friends of Northampton Trails and Health in Harmony, an international environmental organization working with local communities to save rainforests in Brazil, Madagascar, and Indonesia. Her strategic vision and commitment to CET’s mission is expected to propel the organization into a new era of expansion and influence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julia to CET,” said Ashley Muspratt, CET president and CEO. “Our organization is uniquely poised to weave together private-sector and philanthropic dollars to accelerate adoption of climate solutions. I’m eager to work with Julia to share our audacious vision for growth and innovation with new and existing donors.”

As director of Philanthropic Investments, Riseman will be instrumental in cultivating partnerships, securing funding opportunities, and fostering connections with stakeholders to fund targeted projects and further CET’s impact across a dozen states. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing the organization’s strategic goals and expanding its reach across the country.

“I am honored to join the mission-driven team at CET,” Riseman said. “Together, we will harness the power of innovation and collaboration to drive meaningful progress. I look forward to inspiring many more people, including major donors and foundations, to support and amplify CET’s impact and create positive change.”