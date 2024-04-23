Chikmedia Announces Fifth Year of Chiks of the Future Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD — Chikmedia announced its fifth annual Chiks of the Future Scholarship. Thanks to the generosity of a number of local businesses, Chikmedia is now offering one $1,000 scholarship as part of its annual initiative.

Chikmedia, a boutique firm offering strategic marketing planning and creative PR, has partnered with local businesses such as Summerlin Floors to make this initiative happen. This scholarship will be awarded to one deserving woman of color, either a high-school senior or college student, pursuing a degree in marketing, public relations, communications, or business.

In 2020, during the Black Lives Matter movement, Chikmedia did a little digging into scholarship opportunities and found that Caucasian students received 72% of all scholarships, while minority students receive only 28%. Although a $1,000 scholarship doesn’t close the large gap, it wanted to do its part in expanding available opportunities.

Completed scholarship applications and all supporting materials must be submitted to Chikmedia by Friday, May 17. Scholarship recipients will be notified by email and announced publicly this summer. Applicants can find the guidelines and application form by clicking here.

“We continue to be grateful for the community business support we receive for this program,” said Meghan Rothschild, president of Chikmedia. “We started the scholarship to combat the racial injustices we saw in 2020 and plan to honor it every year. We cannot thank our partner, Summerlin Floors, enough. Their generosity is humbling and overwhelming.”