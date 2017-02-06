Bacon Wilson Promotes Melissa Gillis, Thomas Reidy to Shareholders

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson P.C. is pleased to announce that Melissa Gillis and Thomas Reidy have been promoted to shareholders of the firm.

“Melissa and Tom are exceptional attorneys and have distinguished themselves with their hard work and commitment to their clients and the firm,” said Managing Partner Kenneth Albano. “It has been a pleasure watching over the years as they worked to grow their individual legal practices and their community involvement. On behalf of all of our shareholders, we look forward to working with Melissa and Tom for years to come.”

Gillis is a member of Bacon Wilson’s family-law team. She regularly represents clients both in court and for alternative dispute resolution, and is a certified mediator. She is a trustee of Elms College.

Reidy is a member of Bacon Wilson’s real-estate and zoning team, where he handles land use, zoning, permitting, real-estate, environmental, and licensing matters. He focuses his practice in Bacon Wilson’s Amherst location, where he represents the interests of both individuals and businesses. He serves on the board of the UMass Court Club, and received the Super Lawyers Rising Star Award for 2015 and 2016.