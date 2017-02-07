Western Massachusetts Bankruptcies February 6, 2017
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Berg, Kemah L.
5 Standish Court, Unit B.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/15/17
Burdin, Dolores J.
66 Cedar St.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/12/17
Ford, Valerie Jean
91 Sumner Ave., Apt. 1
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/12/17
Kaplan, Michael J.
26 Maynard St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/12/17
MacKinnon, Jonathan W.
57 Chickering St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/13/17
Martin, Susan A.
a/k/a Sue Martin Pallet
61 Fenton Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/13/17
Picard, Jennifer A.
246 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/13/17
Ryan, Raquel S.
44 Spring St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/14/17
Sheldon, Ann M.
132 Carew St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/12/17
Video Multi Media
Noyes, Scott D.
43 Flower St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/13/17