Bankruptcies

on February 7, 2017 in Bankruptcies

Western Massachusetts Bankruptcies February 6, 2017

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Berg, Kemah L.
5 Standish Court, Unit B.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/15/17

Burdin, Dolores J.
66 Cedar St.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/12/17

Ford, Valerie Jean
91 Sumner Ave., Apt. 1
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/12/17

Kaplan, Michael J.
26 Maynard St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/12/17

MacKinnon, Jonathan W.
57 Chickering St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/13/17

Martin, Susan A.
a/k/a Sue Martin Pallet
61 Fenton Road
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/13/17

Picard, Jennifer A.
246 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/13/17

Ryan, Raquel S.
44 Spring St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/14/17

Sheldon, Ann M.
132 Carew St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 01/12/17

Video Multi Media
Noyes, Scott D.
43 Flower St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 01/13/17

