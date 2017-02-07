Western Massachusetts Bankruptcies February 6, 2017

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Berg, Kemah L.

5 Standish Court, Unit B.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 01/15/17

Burdin, Dolores J.

66 Cedar St.

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 01/12/17

Ford, Valerie Jean

91 Sumner Ave., Apt. 1

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 01/12/17

Kaplan, Michael J.

26 Maynard St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 01/12/17

MacKinnon, Jonathan W.

57 Chickering St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 01/13/17

Martin, Susan A.

a/k/a Sue Martin Pallet

61 Fenton Road

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 01/13/17

Picard, Jennifer A.

246 Murphy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 01/13/17

Ryan, Raquel S.

44 Spring St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 01/14/17

Sheldon, Ann M.

132 Carew St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 01/12/17

Video Multi Media

Noyes, Scott D.

43 Flower St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 01/13/17