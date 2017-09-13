Bay Path to Host Emotive Agility Interactive Talk on Sept. 19

LONGMEADOW — Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University will host a free, interactive talk led by Berit Elizabeth, the creator of Emotive Agility Training, on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in Breck Suite at Wright Hall on the university’s Longmeadow campus.

“What Matters More? What You Say or How You Say It?” is Elizabeth’s interactive presentation, aligning theater techniques with emotional-intelligence principles. Participants will learn how to integrate body language with preparation to present themselves with confidence and authenticity in any scenario.

Elizabeth specializes in the link between body language and emotional intelligence. She loves empowering people — especially women — to tap into the underrated power of body language to transform any situation and one’s sense of self. She studied theatrical directing and social psychology at Carnegie Mellon and New York University and has traveled the world to study embodied actor training techniques. She is certified in emotional-intelligence assessment and coaches individuals and organizations on how to leverage the power of physical presence during difficult conversations and presentations.

This presentation is part of the Kaleidoscope series sponsored by Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University, which fosters openness, curiosity, and dialogue concerning issues and topics in local and global communities. Registration is strongly encouraged and available at www.baypath.edu/events-calendar.