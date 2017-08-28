Berkshire Bank Introduces Personalized-image Debit Cards

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank announced the addition of a new personalized-image feature on debit cards for customers. All Berkshire Bank consumer and business debit-card customers now have the option to visit the Berkshire Bank website and upload their own photo images — family, friends, pets, or a favorite picture — or choose from a gallery of images to be printed on their card. Business clients have the option of customizing their debit card with their company logo.

“We found that consumers like the ability to customize their own card with an image they select, as we recognize no two customers are alike. Putting a personalized image on their debit card is a unique way to express individual excitement and creativity,” said Tami Gunsch, executive vice president, Retail Banking for Berkshire Bank.

New and existing Berkshire Bank customers can go to www.berkshirebank.com//pixcard and upload their own photo or choose an image from the gallery. Once the image is approved, a new card will be mailed to the customer.