Berkshire Bank Promotes Joseph Marullo

SPRINGFIELD — Berkshire Bank announced the promotion of Joseph Marullo to senior vice president, Commercial Relationship manager from his current position of vice president.

Marullo will continue to be responsible for growing both commercial and industrial business, as well as commercial real-estate lending. In addition, he will expand relationships with products and services offered through the bank’s other business lines, including cash management, wealth management, insurance, private banking, and retail banking.

Marullo has 15 years of banking experience and has been with Berkshire Bank since 2006. Prior to joining the bank, he held the position of commercial credit analyst with TD Bank, where he received formal credit training.

“For the past 11 years, Joe has been an integral part of the Pioneer Valley commercial team, making significant contributions to the bank’s growth and success in the local market,” said Jim Hickson, senior vice president, commercial regional president.

Marullo holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Quinnipiac University and an MBA from UMass.