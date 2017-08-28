BFAIR Welcomes Michelle Baity as Director of Human Resources

NORTH ADAMS — BFAIR (Berkshire Family & Individual Resources) announced the appointment of Michelle Baity as director of Human Resources. A key member of the senior leadership team at BFAIR, Michelle brings significant experience and knowledge to the organization.

Prior to joining BFAIR, Baity’s human-resource experience includes the past 16 years at Berkshire County ARC, most recently serving as assistant director of Human Resources. During her tenure at Berkshire County ARC, she worked in all capacities within the human-resource field, gaining new responsibilities and skills throughout the years. Prior to her work in human resources, her career was dedicated to the field of human services.

“With a strong background in human resources, Michelle will be an asset to the organization,” said Rich Weisenflue, executive director of BFAIR. “In the past several years, BFAIR has seen tremendous growth in programs and employee base. We are looking forward to having Michelle continue to build upon our current employee policies and maintain standards, while evaluating procedure and supporting BFAIR’s continued growth throughout the Berkshires and into the Pioneer Valley.”

Baity holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She is a 2004 graduate of the Berkshire Leadership Program. She volunteers for the Berkshire Place as a member of its personnel committee, is the past president of the Reid Middle School PTO, and worked on the city of Pittsfield’s Winter Carnival.