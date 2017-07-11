Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County Welcomes New Director

AMHERST — Following last month’s retirement of long-time Director Renee Moss, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County (BBBSHC) hired Jessie Cooley as its new director.

“Jessie brings a wealth of experience in working with children and families and that was among our chief priorities in our hiring process,” said Erin Couture, BBBSHC advisory board president. “As we got to know Jessie, it became evident that she also brings a thoughtful leadership skill set along with a deep understanding and strong value for the mentor/mentee relationship. We could not be more pleased to introduce her as our new director.”

Cooley has worked for 12 years with the BBBS organization, first in Boston and then in Franklin County, where she grew up. Most recently, she worked as the district director for state Rep. Paul Mark. She earned her master’s degree in education at UMass Amherst, and her bachelor’s degree in Spanish and secondary education from Northeastern University. She is a 2013 graduate of the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts’ Leadership Institute for Political and Public Impact.

“I am truly honored to join the phenomenal staff of this great program, and to work with them and our dedicated advisory board to match more children in Hampshire County with caring ‘bigs,’” said Cooley. “Having been a Big Sister myself, and after working with Big Brothers Big Sisters for more than a decade, I know the powerful, positive impact our mentoring programs have on children, their families, their mentors, and the larger community. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have this opportunity.”