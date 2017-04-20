Blanchette Named to Institutional Advancement Post at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College announced that Gary Blanchette has been named vice president for Institutional Advancement, effective April 24.

The move marks the return of Blanchette to his alma mater. He received a B.S. degree with honors from Springfield College in 1980 with concentrations in psychology and counseling.

As vice president, Blanchette will be responsible for the overall leadership and management of the college’s development and alumni relations efforts, including the development and implementation of a long-range fundraising strategy. He will serve as a member of Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper’s leadership team.

“I am delighted to welcome one of our own, Gary Blanchette, back to our family,” said Cooper. “It’s wonderful to have an alumnus come back and give back his talents to serve the institution. Gary’s extensive fundraising experience with a highly regarded non-profit such as Junior Achievement distinguished him from other strong candidates in our national search. I look forward to his leadership as we develop a distinctive institutional advancement model at Springfield College.”

Blanchette was the senior vice president of Development for the national Junior Achievement, USA where he was responsible for the successful organization and execution of an unprecedented multi-year national campaign to raise $25 million. Previously, he served the regional Junior Achievement of Central Florida in several executive roles over a 20-year term including president for five years. There, he led a strategic planning process and launched a capital campaign that resulted in the establishment of the first JA Academy for Leadership and Entrepreneurship in the country.

“It is with sincere gratitude and joy that I accept the position of Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Springfield College,” said Blanchette. “As a proud alumnus, the ability to come home to Springfield College and to be part of the team that will continue to create an environment where future students will have the opportunity to experience the life changing education that Springfield College provides is a dream come true. Springfield College has made a difference in so many lives, including mine. I look forward to the opportunity to connect with the Springfield College community as together we move our mission forward.”