Blue Sox Pitcher, Manager Take Home Honors

HOLYOKE — Valley Blue Sox pitcher Endy Morales and manager John Raiola have won 2018 NECBL awards for their season performances this past summer.

Morales was the recipient of the Robin Roberts Award for best starting pitcher, while Raiola took home the Joel Cooney Award for manager of the year.

Morales, a native of Holyoke, MA, led the league with an earned run average of 1.13 over 40 innings pitched. The senior from Southern New Hampshire University struck out 32 hitters while walking 13. Opposing hitters managed a mere .199 batting average against.

Raiola, in his fourth season with the Blue Sox, led his brigade to a 30-12 regular season record and an undefeated four-game postseason run en route to a second straight NECBL Championship. Under Raiola, the Blue Sox have compiled an 8-0 postseason record over the course of their 2017 and 2018 championship seasons.