The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2018.

AGAWAM

Oak Ridge Golf Club Inc.

850 South Westfield St.

$15,000 – Verizon Wireless replacing three antennas with new models and adding three to existing cell tower

CHICOPEE

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

202 East Main St.

$69,000 – Code upgrades to Mary’s House of Prayer

DEERFIELD

Deerfield Academy

7 Boydon Lane

$2,490,000 – Erect roof over tennis courts

Deerfield Academy

1 Albany Road

$13,021 – Re-roof dining hall

Yankee Candle

16 Yankee Candle Way

$132,000 – Re-roof building, add insulation and sump at roof drains

EASTHAMPTON

Keystone Enterprises

122 Pleasant St.

$2,640 – Remove internal stairway, construct non-load-bearing demising wall

One Northampton St. Inc.

1 Northampton St.

$18,000 – Install replacement windows

Williston Northampton School

40-50 Park St.

$21,300 – Roofing on gymnasium

EAST LONGMEADOW

Dores Dental

281 Maple St.

$210,500 – Interior commercial renovations

First Congregational Church

239 Porter Road

$3,200 – Insulation

W.F. Young

302 Benton Dr.

$71,000 – Solar

GREENFIELD

CC MA Realty, LLC

7 Legion Ave.

$36,550 – Install new wet and dry sprinkler system

LONGMEADOW

Hair Studio One Inc.

20 Cross St.

$4,625 – Roof replacement

LUDLOW

Ludlow Fish & Game

857 Sportsmen’s Road

$2,100 – Commercial alterations

NORTHAMPTON

Atwood Drive, LLC

22 Atwood Dr.

$18,500 – Illuminated wall sign for Cooley Dickinson Health Care

Atwood Drive, LLC

22 Atwood Dr.

$16,500 – Illuminated wall sign for Cooley Dickinson Health Care

Atwood Drive, LLC

22 Atwood Dr.

$8,000 – Illuminated wall sign for Cooley Dickinson Health Care

First Church of Christ, Scientist

46 Center St.

$11,935 – Temporary egress stairs and porch deck

Florence Bank

491 Pleasant St.

$3,360 – Illuminated wall sign

Florence Bank

491 Pleasant St.

$3,360 – Illuminated wall sign

Lathrop Community Inc.

680 Bridge St.

$10,000 – Remove kitchen cabinets; install new cabinets, floor, and sink

Malvern PANalytical

22 Industrial Dr.

$7,000 – Replace windows on second floor

Smith College

84 Elm St.

$11,000 – Office renovation

Smith College

51 Belmont Ave.

$16,000 – Install new roof

PALMER

Camp Ramah of New England

29 Bennet St.

$9,500 – Repair floors in bathrooms in four bunks, remove and reset showers and sinks

SOUTHWICK

Lodestar Energy

63 Congamond Road

$3,692,333 – Solar

SPRINGFIELD

Boston Rd./Pasco Rt. 20 Retail, LLC

1300B Boston Road

$62,600 – Interior tenant fit-out

Mercy Medical Center

299 Carew St.

$85,630 – Create X-ray room out of two offices, remodel two offices

Phillips Edison & Co.

380 Cooley St.

$3,337 – Install horn strobes and initiating devices and connect to landlord’s fire-alarm panel

Springfield Redevelopment Authority

55 Frank B. Murray St.

$900,000 – Fit out third floor of Union Station for future Peter Pan Bus Lines offices

WARE

Country Bank

75 Main St.

$41,384 – Roofing

Country Corners Storage

50 Greenwich Road

$48,400 – Storage trailer

WESTFIELD

FRP Holdings Westfield, LLC

24 Main St.

$68,127 – Remodel store, new bathroom, add two offices

Noble Hospital

115 West Silver St.

$17,254 – Rework three office spaces to create IT server room

Tyrone Co.

14 Sycamore St.

$42,000 – Convert garage into apartment

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Albert Keinath

888 Main St.

$7,385 – Assemble exhaust duct

Saremi, LLP

442 Main St.

$3,500 – Repair due to fire

WILBRAHAM

McClure Insurance

2361 Boston Road

$2,400 – Replace sign