The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2018.
AGAWAM
Oak Ridge Golf Club Inc.
850 South Westfield St.
$15,000 – Verizon Wireless replacing three antennas with new models and adding three to existing cell tower
CHICOPEE
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
202 East Main St.
$69,000 – Code upgrades to Mary’s House of Prayer
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Academy
7 Boydon Lane
$2,490,000 – Erect roof over tennis courts
Deerfield Academy
1 Albany Road
$13,021 – Re-roof dining hall
Yankee Candle
16 Yankee Candle Way
$132,000 – Re-roof building, add insulation and sump at roof drains
EASTHAMPTON
Keystone Enterprises
122 Pleasant St.
$2,640 – Remove internal stairway, construct non-load-bearing demising wall
One Northampton St. Inc.
1 Northampton St.
$18,000 – Install replacement windows
Williston Northampton School
40-50 Park St.
$21,300 – Roofing on gymnasium
EAST LONGMEADOW
Dores Dental
281 Maple St.
$210,500 – Interior commercial renovations
First Congregational Church
239 Porter Road
$3,200 – Insulation
W.F. Young
302 Benton Dr.
$71,000 – Solar
GREENFIELD
CC MA Realty, LLC
7 Legion Ave.
$36,550 – Install new wet and dry sprinkler system
LONGMEADOW
Hair Studio One Inc.
20 Cross St.
$4,625 – Roof replacement
LUDLOW
Ludlow Fish & Game
857 Sportsmen’s Road
$2,100 – Commercial alterations
NORTHAMPTON
Atwood Drive, LLC
22 Atwood Dr.
$18,500 – Illuminated wall sign for Cooley Dickinson Health Care
Atwood Drive, LLC
22 Atwood Dr.
$16,500 – Illuminated wall sign for Cooley Dickinson Health Care
Atwood Drive, LLC
22 Atwood Dr.
$8,000 – Illuminated wall sign for Cooley Dickinson Health Care
First Church of Christ, Scientist
46 Center St.
$11,935 – Temporary egress stairs and porch deck
Florence Bank
491 Pleasant St.
$3,360 – Illuminated wall sign
Florence Bank
491 Pleasant St.
$3,360 – Illuminated wall sign
Lathrop Community Inc.
680 Bridge St.
$10,000 – Remove kitchen cabinets; install new cabinets, floor, and sink
Malvern PANalytical
22 Industrial Dr.
$7,000 – Replace windows on second floor
Smith College
84 Elm St.
$11,000 – Office renovation
Smith College
51 Belmont Ave.
$16,000 – Install new roof
PALMER
Camp Ramah of New England
29 Bennet St.
$9,500 – Repair floors in bathrooms in four bunks, remove and reset showers and sinks
SOUTHWICK
Lodestar Energy
63 Congamond Road
$3,692,333 – Solar
SPRINGFIELD
Boston Rd./Pasco Rt. 20 Retail, LLC
1300B Boston Road
$62,600 – Interior tenant fit-out
Mercy Medical Center
299 Carew St.
$85,630 – Create X-ray room out of two offices, remodel two offices
Phillips Edison & Co.
380 Cooley St.
$3,337 – Install horn strobes and initiating devices and connect to landlord’s fire-alarm panel
Springfield Redevelopment Authority
55 Frank B. Murray St.
$900,000 – Fit out third floor of Union Station for future Peter Pan Bus Lines offices
WARE
Country Bank
75 Main St.
$41,384 – Roofing
Country Corners Storage
50 Greenwich Road
$48,400 – Storage trailer
WESTFIELD
FRP Holdings Westfield, LLC
24 Main St.
$68,127 – Remodel store, new bathroom, add two offices
Noble Hospital
115 West Silver St.
$17,254 – Rework three office spaces to create IT server room
Tyrone Co.
14 Sycamore St.
$42,000 – Convert garage into apartment
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Albert Keinath
888 Main St.
$7,385 – Assemble exhaust duct
Saremi, LLP
442 Main St.
$3,500 – Repair due to fire
WILBRAHAM
McClure Insurance
2361 Boston Road
$2,400 – Replace sign