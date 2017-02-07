Chamber Corners

A schedule of Western Massachusetts Chambers of Commerce events February 6, 2017

AMHERST AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.amherstarea.com

(413) 253-0700

• Feb. 8: Chamber After 5, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Bistro 63 at the Monkey Bar, 63 North Pleasant St., Amherst. Sponsored by UMass Athletics and the Masonic Angel Fund. Come join the Chamber at Bistro 63, a community-minded business, for some Cajun and Italian cuisine. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register online at www.amherstarea.com.

EAST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.erc5.com

(413) 575-7230

• Feb. 9: ERC5 Lunch and Learn in Partnership with the West of the River Chamber, noon to 1:30 p.m., at Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. Topic: “Robert’s Rules of Order: How to Run an Effective Meeting.” Guest speaker: Robert MacDonald, executive director, Work Opportunity Center Inc. Cost: $35, including a buffet lunch. Register online at www.erc5.com.

• Feb. 17, March 3, March 31: The Dale Carnegie Leadership Course on Transformational Leadership, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., hosted by Cartamundi, 443 Shaker Road, East Longmeadow. This three-day training is designed for executive senior managers. Cost: $1,600 for members, $1,700 for non-members. (Chamber members: use code 2525 when registering for discount.) To register, e-mail Robert Dickson, president, Dale Carnegie Training, at bob.dickson@dalecarnegie.com or call (203) 723-9888.

GREATER CHICOPEE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.chicopeechamber.org

(413) 594-2101

• Feb. 10: Seminar: “Tips and Tricks for Excel,” 8:30-10:30 a.m., conducted by Pioneer Training, hosted by Hampton Inn Chicopee, 600 Memorial Dr. Cost: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register at www.chicopeechamber.org.

• Feb. 15: Annual Meeting and Salute Breakfast, 7:15-9 a.m., hosted by Castle of Knights, 1599 Memorial Dr., Chicopee. Cost: $23 for members, $28 for non-members. Register at www.chicopeechamber.org.

• Feb. 22: Business After Hours, 4:30-6:30 p.m., hosted by Elms College, 291 Springfield St., Chicopee. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register at www.chicopeechamber.org.

GREATER EASTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.easthamptonchamber.org

(413) 527-9414

• March 9: Networking by Night, 5-7 p.m., at Nini’s, 124 Cottage St., Easthampton. Sponsored by Web-tactics Inc. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register online at www.easthamptonchamber.org.

• March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon 2017, noon to 2:30 p.m. at Southampton Country Club, 329 College Highway, Southampton. Sponsored by AZ Storage & Properties, Finck & Perras Insurance Agency, and Taylor Real Estate. Join us for a feast of corned beef and cabbage as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. This year’s keynote speaker is Northwestern District Attorney Dave Sullivan. Special appearance by The Pioneer Valley Fiddlers. We will also honor the Greater Easthampton Parade Committee Grand Marshals, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Cadieux. We will also recognize 2017 award recipients for the Gallagher Walker Award: Melissa Pike, and the Shamrock Award: Easthampton’s first responders (accepted by Chief Bob Alberti & Chief Motter). Also attending as guests of honor are the 2017 Distinguished Young Women of Greater Easthampton. To register, e-mail the chamber at info@easthamptonchamber.org.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.holyokechamber.com

(413) 534-3376

• Feb. 8: Economic Development Breakfast, 7:15-9 a.m., at the the Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, 555 Northampton St., Holyoke. Sponsored by Goss & McLean Insurance, United Personnel, United Bank, Holyoke Community College, Hadley Printing, and Marcotte Ford. Guest Speakers include Marcos Marerro, director of Economic Development, Holyoke; Mike Sullivan, town administrator, South Hadley; and Mike Vedovelli, director of Economic Development, Chicopee. Hear how our community local leaders seek to cultivate a strong, sustainable, and economically vibrant community. Cost: $23 for members who sign up before Feb. 4; $28 for non-members, walk-ins, or members who sign up after Feb. 4. Register online at www.holyokechamber.com.

• Feb. 15: Chamber After Hours, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Conklin Office Furniture, 56 Canal St., Holyoke. Sponsored by DeRenzy Document Solutions. Join us for a casual networking experience. Dress for Success will be on hand to collect new and gently worn business attire. Live entertainment, drinks, catered hors d’ouevres, music, and raffles. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register online at holyokechamber.com.

• March 8: Chamber Coffee Buzz, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Loomis Communities, Jarvis Avenue, Holyoke. Sponsored by Loomis Communities & United Personnel. The Coffee Buzz series is a morning networking program that provides chamber members and guests the opportunity to make new contacts and exchange business information over a light breakfast. The format includes a 30-second introduction of each guest, the host has a five- to 10-minute promotional opportunity, and rest of the event is mingling. No charge. Register online at www.holyokechamber.com.

• March 15: St. Patrick’s Day Business Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m., hosted by the Log Cabin, 500 Easthampton Road, Holyoke. Join us for our business breakfast as we celebrate the 2017 St. Patrick’s Parade Committee award winners, the Grand Colleen and her court, local business milestones, and new chamber members. Register by March 3 for discounted price. Visit holyokechamber.com or call (413) 534-3376 for more information.

• March 22: Chamber After Hours, 5-7 p.m., hosted and sponsored by Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, 555 Northampton St., Holyoke. Meet up with your business associates for networking, food, a 50/50 raffle, and door prizes. Stop in for a bite and say hello to our host, Mike Hamel. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. No invoicing under $20. Register online at www.holyokechamber.com.

• March 24: Leadership Holyoke 2016-17, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Holyoke Medical Center (location subject to change). A series of eight days comprise Leadership Holyoke 2016-17. Faculty members from Holyoke Community College will participate as instructors and facilitators. Community leaders will participate as speakers and discussion leaders. Tuition varies by program and is due at the start of the course. The fee also covers continental breakfasts, the graduation luncheon, and a trip to the State House in Boston. For business people learning to become community leaders, tuition is $600. Call the chamber at (413) 534-3376 for registration information.

GREATER NORTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.explorenorthampton.com

(413) 584-1900

• March 3: 2017 Annual Meeting, noon to 2 p.m., host to be announced. Sponsored by PeoplesBank. A fun meeting with your chamber colleagues, including chamber trivia, where we’ll test your knowledge of our members. A fun wrap-up of 2016 and preview of 2017. Presentation of the Dan Yacuzzo Community Leadership Award. Cost: $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Register online at www.explorenorthampton.com.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.westfieldbiz.org

(413) 568-1618

• Feb. 6: Mayor’s Coffee Hour, 8-9 a.m., at the Holyoke Inn Express, 39 Southampton Road, Westfield. Join us for our monthly Mayor’s Coffee Hour with Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan. Free and open to the public. Call Pam at the Chamber office at (413) 568-1618 to register for this event so we may give our host a head count.

• Feb. 8: After 5 Connection, 5-7 p.m., at Tucker’s Restaurant and Pro Tour & Cruises, 625 College Highway, Southwick. Sponsored by Romeo & Julietta Bags. Bring your business cards and make connections. Refreshments served, and 50/50 raffle to benefit two Citizen’s Scholarships. Cost: free for members, $10 for general admission (cash or credit card).

• Feb. 9: Lunch and Learn: “Robert’s Rules of Order: How to Run an Effective Meeting,” noon to 1:30 p.m., at Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Dr., West Springfield. Learn how to utilize common rules and procedures for deliberation and debate in order to place the whole room on the same footing. Guest speaker: Robert MacDonald, executive director, Work Opportunity Center Inc. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for general admission.

PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S CHAMBER

www.myonlinechamber.com

(413) 787-1555

• March 22: March Ladies Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. An afternoon of fun and networking.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.myonlinechamber.com

(413) 787-1555

• Feb. 9-March 23: Leadership Institute, 1-4 p.m., at the TD Bank Conference Center, 1441 Main St., Springfield. The 2017 Leadership Institute, designed for mid- and upper-level managers, includes an emphasis on strategies and techniques designed to create high-energy and high-involvement leadership. The institute is a partnership between the Springfield Regional Chamber and Western New England University, with support from MGM Springfield and The Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation. Tuition is $885 per participant. The institute runs for seven consecutive Thursdays. For questions about the program or the application process, call Jessica Hill at (413) 755-1310.