Chamber Corners: Upcoming Events

• Nov. 15: Chamber Nite, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Security Supply, 50 Roberts Dr., North Adams. Remember to bring your business card to enter a drawing to win a door prize.

GREATER CHICOPEE

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.chicopeechamber.org

(413) 594-2101

• Nov. 15: Veterans Day Salute Breakfast with Stephanie Shaw, Chicopee’s new Veterans Services officer, 7:15-9 a.m., hosted by the Castle of Knights, 1599 Memorial Dr., Chicopee. Sponsored by the La Quinta Inn & Suites and Westfield Bank. Cost: $23 for members, $28 for non-members, which includes breakfast buffet. Veterans are free. Sign up online at chicopeechamber.org/events.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.holyokechamber.com

(413) 534-3376

• Nov. 15: Chamber After Hours, 5-7 p.m., hosted and sponsored by Elms College MBA Program, 129 Springfield St., Chicopee. A casual networking event with appetizers, refreshments, and a raffle. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register online at holyokechamber.com or call the chamber at (413) 534-3376.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.westfieldbiz.org

(413) 568-1618

• Nov. 15: 57th annual Meeting & Awards Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m., hosted by East Mountain Country Club, 1458 East Mountain Road, Westfield. Congratulations to our Award Winners: Business of the Year: ProAmpac; Nonprofit of the Year, Kevs Foundation; and Lifetime Achievement Award: the Perez Family of East Mountain Country Club. Event sponsor: Baystate Noble Hospital. Cost: $50 for chamber members, $60 for potential members. Online registration is available at www.westfieldbiz.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available on the website as well. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or additional information, contact Pam at the chamber at (413) 568-1618 or pbussell@westfieldbiz.org.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL CHAMBER

www.springfieldregionalchamber.com

(413) 787.1555

• Nov. 16: Government Reception, 5-7 p.m., hosted by the Carriage House, Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. An opportunity to meet socially with local, state, and federal officials. Cost: $60 for members, $70 general admission. Res ervations may be made online at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.ourwrc.com

(413) 426-3880

• Nov. 16: Lunch N Learn Seminar – How to Promote your Business on Social Media, noon to 1:30 p.m., hosted by the Carriage House at Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. Enjoy lunch while learning about the do’s and don’ts of promoting one’s business on social media, including best practices, target audience, boosting, and other aspects of promotion. Cost: $30 per member or guest. Register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com. For more information, contact the chamber at (413) 426-3880 or info@westoftheriverchamber.com.