CHD, EANE Offer Free Forum on Mental Health in the Workplace

AGAWAM — CHD and the Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE) will co-present a forum designed for human-resources professionals and business owners on the subject of “Mental Health in the Workplace.” The free forum will take place on Friday, May 11 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at EANE’s offices at 67 Hunt St., Agawam.

The panel will discuss topics such as identifying mental-health issues with your employees, creating a system of support and resources for your organization, the legalities of supporting employees through mental-health issues, and the importance of setting up a holistic approach to mental wellness.

Panelists for the program include Carol Fitzgerald, vice president of Human Resources, CHD; Lindsay Ciepiela, Health and Wellness Program director, CHD; and John Gannon, partner, Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. Forum participants will receive CHD’s just-released employer resource titled “Mental Wellness in the Workplace: A Toolkit for Supporting Employees with Mental Health Conditions.”

“May is Mental Health Awareness month across the U.S.,” said Kimberley Lee, vice president of Development for CHD. “Now, more than ever, it’s critical for employers to understand the impact of mental-health issues on employees and their business. Left unaddressed or misunderstood, these issues can create low employee engagement, reduced productivity, high turnover, or even workplace violence. This employer forum will provide participants with a toolkit they can apply in creating a supportive workplace environment in their own organizations.”

There is no cost to attend the employer forum, although registration is required. To register, contact Allison Ebner, director of Member Relations at EANE, at aebner@eane.org or (413) 789-6400.

“In today’s workplace, employers are facing an unprecedented number of employee-related issues that pertain to mental wellness, for themselves and for family members,” Ebner said. “It’s critical that employers understand the best ways to support their work teams through education, communication, and resources.”