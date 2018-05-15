Christopher Silipigno Joins Renaissance Investment Group as COO

LENOX — Renaissance Investment Group, LLC, an independent, SEC-registered investment-advisory firm, announced the appointment of Chris Silipigno to the role of chief operating officer. He will be responsible for providing operational leadership within the firm, as well as coordinating strategic business-development efforts across the region.

“We are very excited to have Chris join the firm,” said Trevor Forbes, president and chief investment officer. “Chris’ extensive senior leadership experience and financial expertise will serve our clients well at Renaissance. His presence provides increased depth, thereby enabling us to deliver even greater levels of service to our clients. Chris will draw upon his professional experience to enhance our offerings to the non-for-profit community and our business partners. He will provide Renaissance with long-term continuity at a senior level.”

Silipigno comes to Renaissance with nearly 20 years of senior leadership positions in both operational and business-development functions for nonprofit and for-profit enterprises. His experience spans all facets of the mortgage banking industry, nonprofit development, organizational effectiveness and leadership, performance management, and revenue growth areas.

Most recently, he brought his business acumen to City Mission of Schenectady, N.Y., an inner-city nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless, abused, and impoverished to become sustainable. During his tenure, the organization grew exponentially, receiving regional and national acclaim for its accomplishments. Previous to this role, he held multiple positions at the vice-president level within the banking and finance industry. His accomplishments include building and managing divisions responsible for originating more than $750 million in annual loan volume.

Chris earned a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from SUNY at Albany and a master’s degree from George Mason University, and he holds his FINRA Series 65 registration.