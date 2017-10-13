City of Springfield to Recognize Unify Against Bullying on Oct. 16

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno and representatives of Unify Against Bullying will hold a ceremony on Monday, Oct. 16 at 2:15 p.m. on the steps of City Hall. Sarno, on behalf of the city, will extend congratulations to Unify Against Bullying in recognition of its participation in National Bullying Prevention Month, and will proclaim Oct. 16 “Unify Against Bullying day”.

Unify Against Bullying’s mission is to bring an end to bullying through the celebration of true diversity. There are countless children waging quiet battles against bullying. Many believe they are alone. The organization wants these children to know they are far from alone, supported by a loving, caring community of fellow students, teachers, parents, brothers, sisters, business leaders, and others.