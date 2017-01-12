Coldwell Banker Supports Springfield Preservation Trust

LONGMEADOW — The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Longmeadow recently presented a $250 donation to the Springfield Preservation Trust for the 2017 Spring House Tour. The donation was made through Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares, the company’s charitable foundation.

The Springfield Preservation Trust preserves and protects properties in Springfield that have architectural, historic, educational, or general cultural significance. The organization hosts a variety of events and fund-raisers throughout the year, including historic house tours in the spring and autumn.

“As a company, we are deeply committed to giving back to our community, and we are proud to be able to lend our support to an organization that works hard to stabilize and maintain notable properties that are local treasures,” said Theresa Lindsey, who, along with Vincent Walsh, serves as managing broker of the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Longmeadow. “Without the Springfield Preservation Trust, many of our historic buildings would no longer be in existence.”