Conklin Office Furniture Installs Array of Solar Panels

HOLYOKE — Conklin Office Furniture recently installed an array of solar panels atop its Appleton Street manufacturing facility, reducing its carbon footprint. Owner Franco Arnold, has taken many steps to reduce his company’s emissions of carbon usage and bettering its environmental impact; his Appleton Street location now produces enough renewable energy to offset all the company’s energy needs.

“Conklin is continuing with our business plan by doing all that we can to help the environment. We started in 1981 recycling office furniture and, over the years, refined our manufacturing processes to limit waste and use environmentally-friendly materials. This solar project is a big step in meeting our long-term environmental goals,” Franco said.

Conklin’s newly installed solar panels offset the amount of CO2 sequestered by 81 acres of forest, or represent the ability to charge 67 million smartphones, continuously power 7,000 lightbulbs; annually power 76 homes, or displace the CO2 emissions of 120 cars.