Country Bank Donates $7,250 to Local Schools

WARE — Country Bank surprised 29 local schools, who participate in the bank’s Savings Makes Sense school banking program, with a $250 gift card to Staples, to help cover the cost of back-to-school supplies.

“We know how difficult it is for the schools to have the supplies they need when budgets become tight,” said Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president, Community Relations at Country Bank. “They are truly so grateful and appreciative of this gift.”

One principal noted, “this donation is greatly appreciated. The past few years, we have used the gift card to purchase signs and posters for the hallways, auditorium, and cafeteria to support our school-wide positive-behavior program. The components of ‘Be Safe, Be Responsible, Be Respectful, and Be a Learner’ are posted throughout the building as a visual reminder of the expectations, and it has had such a positive effect on the students. Thank you, Country Bank, for your continuous support.”

It has been reported that teachers annually spend about $250 of their own money, on average, to purchase items for their classrooms.