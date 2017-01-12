Country Bank Seeks Applications for $30,000 in Scholarships

WARE — Country Bank announced that, once again this year, a total of $30,000 in scholarship money will be available to area high-school seniors. Fifteen seniors who exemplify a commitment to community spirit and volunteerism will be honored with scholarships of $2,000 each, for their enrollment in either a two-year or four-year college in the fall of 2017.

Applications and complete rules are available at guidance offices of public high schools in the Country Bank market area, as well as at www.countrybank.com/about-us/community-scholarship-program, or visit any of the bank’s 14 branches, where a staff member will print an application.

A selection committee will review each entry, and winners will be notified by May 1. Any questions should be referred to Deb Gagnon, Corporate Relations officer, at (413) 277-2236 or dgagnon@countrybank.com.