Country Bank Takes Customers on a ‘Ca$h Cab’ Ride

WARE — To celebrate the holiday season, Country Bank decided to mix things up a bit and have some fun with customers. The Country Bank Honda Pilot was transformed into a ‘Ca$h Cab’ and provided an opportunity for customers and non-customers to take a virtual cab ride with various members from the senior management team. They were asked 10 financial-literacy questions for a chance to win some extra dough.

“This was just a little way for us to show our appreciation to our customers while having some fun and offering financial education. The extra spending money during the holiday season was also very much welcomed by our passengers,” said Shelley Regin, senior vice president of Marketing.

To continue its support of financial education, the bank is launching a new website on Jan. 17 that includes digital financial-literacy modules on a variety of topics, such as savings, retirement, budgeting, investments, mortgages, taxes, insurance, and more. “These modules will provide the knowledge and skills needed to develop stronger financial capability and gain a better understanding of how to use our products and services,” said Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of Community Relations.