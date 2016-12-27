Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly Allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

Chicopee District Court

Kimberly Lucciano, as mother and next friend of Julia Lucciano, a minor v. Arbors Kids Child Care Center, Arbor Associates, LLC

Allegation: Plaintiff sustained laceration to forehead that required stitches and potential scarring: $2,911

Filed: 11/10/16

Franklin Superior Court

Heritage Healthcare Services Inc. v. Newport Bickford Inc. d/b/a Bickford Health Care Center and Somerset Health Care Management Group, LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract, monies owed for services rendered and goods sold and delivered: $52,506

Filed: 11/11/16

Hampden District Court

Perkins Paper, LLC v. Sons of Divine Providence Inc. d/b/a Don Orione Nursing Home

Allegation: Monies owed for goods sold and delivered: $10,058.29

Filed: 11/28/16

Hampden Superior Court

Tanzania Roberts v. The Silver Street Group, LLC, Silver Street Development Corp., Peabody Properties Inc., and Edgewater Apartments

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $18,000

Filed: 11/30/16

Hampshire District Court

NES Equipment Services Corp. d/b/a NES Rentals v. Paul Shepard d/b/a Gentlemen Painting and Western Surety Co.

Allegation: Monies owed for rental equipment: $8,340.66

Filed: 12/2/16

Hampshire Superior Court

Delaney Ratner v. Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, University of Massachusetts a/k/a UMass Transit, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and Jane Doe

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $25,000+

Filed: 11/17/16

Shelton Brothers Inc. v. Johnson Brothers Liquor Co., Johnson Brothers of Hawaii Inc., and Johnson Brothers of Massachusetts

Allegation: Monies owed for goods sold and delivered: $26,373+

Filed: 11/18/16

Darlene R. Rutherford v. 434 Southbridge LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $24,101

Filed: 11/22/16

Ellen Yvonne Simms v. Samuel Topal, M.D., Cooley Dickinson Hospital, and Mount Holyoke College

Allegation: Negligence, medical malpractice, and wrongful death: $100 million

Filed: 11/28/16

Westfield District Court

Joachim Lusa v. Work Opportunity Center Inc.

Allegation: Violation of Massachusetts Wage Act, failure to pay earned vacation time: $7,431.60

Filed: 12/6/16