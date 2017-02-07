Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Ruth Ortiz v. Ismael Medina d/b/a Medina’s Mini Supermarket
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $12,465.14
Filed: 12/20/16
Lena B. Makhmudova v. Patricia G. Parker d/b/a Pat Parker & Sons Florist
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing injury: $24,926
Filed: 12/22/16
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
Walter Gerrmann and Jillian Gerrmann v. Bruce Arnold Sr. and Arnold Construction Services
Allegation: Negligence, breach of implied warranty: $20,000
Filed: 12/16/16
Bianca Correa v. Springfield College
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $19,470.12
Filed: 12/19/16
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Jilleva Cunningham v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing injury when tricycle fell from upper shelf onto plaintiff: $41,760.64
Filed: 12/20/16
Jeannette Hall v. Colvest/State Street LLC and CVS Pharmacy Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $132,627.97
Filed: 12/21/16
Sun Roofing Inc. v. Shree Vinayak Inc. d/b/a Rodeway Inn
Allegation: Monies due for services, labor, and materials: $113,430
Filed: 12/21/16
Michael A. Jefferson v. Falcetti Music Inc. and Kappy’s Liquors
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $26,982.89
Filed: 12/22/16
Sara Kidd and Donald Trottier v. Blue Bird MHC LLC and Matthew Udell
Allegation: Non-payment of wages: $65,963.35
Filed: 12/22/16
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Computer Works v. Endurance Fitness 247 LLC d/b/a Snap Fitness
Allegation: Unpaid monies for work performed: $1,748.90
Filed: 1/9/17
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Fay Champoux v. Beacon Communities LLC and Treehouse Easthampton Housing LLC
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $12,822
Filed: 1/5/17
Franklin Crockett, personal representative of the estate of Brian Crockett v. Glenn Miskovsky, M.D.; Mark Jankowske, D.O.; Tonbira Zaman, M.D.; Alan Berkenwald, M.D.; Andrew Mackey, M.D.; George Hartnell, M.D.; and Kirsten Bringardner, P.A.-C.
Allegation: Wrongful death, failure to properly monitor and treat patient: $25,000+
Filed: 1/9/17
WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT
Chet Comee & Sons Inc. v. Keltra Construction Services Inc. and Jeffrey J. Sheltra
Allegation: Breach of construction contract: $22,300
Filed: 1/6/17