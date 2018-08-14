Dakin Announces Return of ‘Clear the Shelters’ Promotion

SPRINGFIELD — Dakin Humane Society announced it is participating in the WWLP-22News annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive on August 18.

On that day, Dakin will offer reduced pet-adoption fees on small animals and select adult cats to help local families adopt a new pet. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo stations’ nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign has resulted in more than 150,000 pet adoptions.

“Clear the Shelters is a terrific program that raises awareness about the importance of pet adoption,” according to Dakin’s Executive Director Carmine DiCenso. “It’s also the mission of shelters like Dakin every day of the year. We always strive to find homes for all types of pets. The changing face of adoption brings us more animals with complex needs, and we find ways to put them on the path to successful adoptions.”

Small animals at Dakin include rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, chinchillas, mice, rats and birds, based on availability. A full, up-to-the-minute listing of adoptable animals is available at https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html#!/. Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center will be open 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. that day, while its Leverett Adoption Center will be open 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.dakinhumane.org.