Doing Business As Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2017.
AGAWAM
Anytime Fitness
200 Silver St., #112
Marie Ball
DeCosmo Industrial Auctions
62 Cecile St.
Thomas DeCosmo
Recapital Media
417 Springfield St., #212
John Giordano
AMHERST
Amherst Towing and Recovery, LLC
305 Northeast St.
James Wagner, Joseph Wagner
Jalieh & Partners
85 Olympia Dr., Apt. 2
Jalieh Shepard
Lorin Starr Consulting
34 Main St. #7
Lorin Starr
Moriarty Woodworking
145 Glendale Road
Mark Moriarty
Wisdom Technologies
16 Summerfield Road
Ming Yan
BELCHERTOWN
Jennifer Underwood Photo
143 Aldrich St.
Jennifer Underwood
CHICOPEE
Broadway Auto Shop Inc.
376 Broadway St.
Kassem Kabbout
Dainty Cottage Decor
117 Telegraph Ave.
Elizabeth Irwin
Health Care Resource Centers
628 Center St.
Community Health Care Inc.
Kentco South Inc.
704 Memorial Dr.
Kent Smith
Royal Coach Sales LLC
576 East St.
John Garcia
VIP Pest Solutions
151 Woodcrest Circle
Jason Fortin
DEERFIELD
Darkstone
315 Upper Road
Gabriel Dark
EASTHAMPTON
D & L Cleaning
25 Franklin St.
Denial Bond
Liberty Tax Service
53 Union St.
Saqib Tasneem
Northeast Piano Service
11 Union Court
John Fish
Pleasant Variety & Package Store
42 Pleasant St.
Majid Malik
EAST LONGMEADOW
Laplante Construction
61R North Main St., Suite 1
William Laplante
Omega Cleaners of East Longmeadow
14 Harkness Ave.
Joo Lee
GREENFIELD
Cherry Rum Automotive
451 Bernardston Road
RCK Enterprises Inc.
Foster’s Supermarket
70 Allen St.
Matthew Deane
Styles by Judy
466 Main St.
Judith Carter
HADLEY
Bibliotechnica
119 Middle St.
Robie Grant
Full of Grace Farm
150 Stockbridge St.
Laura Litterer
Jiffy Lube
347 Russell St.
Atlantic Coast Enterprises
Spruce Hill Motors
235 Russell St.
Randy Izer
HOLYOKE
Battat Glass
388 Dwight St.
Daniel Battat
Denison’s Mini Market
263 Hampden St.
Joshua Acevedo
Hoey Interior Designs
146 Morgan St.
Beth Hoey
Melo Deli Grocery
512 South St.
Luis Melo
V & S Tech LLC
50 Holyoke St.
Vusal Gasimov
LONGMEADOW
The Entrepreneur’s Source
32 Cambridge Circle
Steven Rosenkrantz
McMahon Consulting
557 Laurel St.
Stacey McMahan
Rainbow Pediatrics
84 Lawrence Dr.
Florence Odutola
LUDLOW
The Gomes Agency
364 East St.
Miguel Gomes
SDI Towing and Service
25 Joy St.
Fernando Barros
NORTHAMPTON
The Center for Compassionate Care
8 Trumbull Road
Norbert Bellivea
Health Care Resource Centers
297 Pleasant St.
Community Physicians, P.C.
Lularoe
28 Longview Dr.
Samantha Young
SEO Imagine
126 Main St.
Hanifah Robinson
Welch Law Offices
143 Main St.
Margo Welch
Work Tables & More
1 Glenwood Ave.
Timothy Donahue
PALMER
Fast Tax USA
1622 B North Main St.
John Murray
Ray’s Towing and Repair/Apple Automotive
1207 South Main St.
Raymond LaBonte Jr.
Simply Focused Coaching
2001 Calkins Road
Julie Manning
SOUTH HADLEY
The Egg & I Luncheonette
20 Main St.
David Simard
Pioneer Preservation
9 Rita Circle
Theodore Pontz
Private Financial Design, LLC
87 Willimansett St.
Andrew Beaudry
Tricia’s Skin Care
25 Parkview St.
Tricia Squier
SOUTHWICK
Trinity Research
13 Pine Knoll
Lina Racicot
SPRINGFIELD
Allhome Realty
293 Belmont Ave.
Tuan Anh Tran
Dream’s Eyebrows
76 Olmsted Dr.
Shiba Darjee
Exclusive Auto
720 Berkshire Ave.
Ronique Evans
Home City Roofing
64 Grandview St.
Kenneth Pooler Jr.
International Multiservices
2460 Main St.
Luis Liriano
JK Datalister
352 Longhill St.
James King
LFF Variety
302 Belmont Ave.
Hercules Robinson
Law Office of Bernard S. Cohen
34 Sumner Ave.
Bernard Cohen
Ludlow Floor Sanding
125 Parker St.
Steven Lauzon
Mobil Retailing Services
19 Shelby St.
Nicholas Liquori
Never Give Up on You
103 Drexel St.
Kelley Laroe
Numeracy Associates
94 Eleanor Road
Michael Bixler
Nunez Market
546 Worthington St.
Erika Nunez Dilone
Recca Construction
191 Lexington St.
Juan Recca
So Clean
119 Massreco St.
Lorensa Stinson
Springfield Macarons
34 Front St.
Jennifer Cruz
Sunshine Dental LLC
1245 Boston Road
Amit Kapoor
Westrock CP, LLC
320 Parker St.
Patrick Durkee
WARE
Charbonneau Funeral Home
30 Pleasant St.
Marc Varnum
GameStop #3758
350 Palmer Road, Suite 107
GameStop Inc.
JDJ Builders
16 Malboeuf Road
Denis Pelletier
Sunny & Shears, LLC
277 Palmer Road
Jessica Jablonski
WESTFIELD
Jiffy Lube #3417
90A South Maple St.
Atlantic Coast Enterprises LLC
R.J. Sanding
2 Cycle St.
Roger Cortis Jr.
United American Muslim Assoc. of Western Mass.
66 South Broad St.
Sadique Abdul
WILBRAHAM
Advanced Reserve Solutions
2205 Boston Road, Unit A8
Paul Huijing
Iron Cross-Fitness, LLC
65 Post Office Park
Ian Stratton
McClure Insurance Agency Inc.
2361 Boston Road
Marc McClure, William McClure, William McClure II
Triple S Construction Co.
9 Bradlind Ave.
Thomas Silva