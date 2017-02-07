Doing Business As Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2017.

AGAWAM

Anytime Fitness

200 Silver St., #112

Marie Ball

DeCosmo Industrial Auctions

62 Cecile St.

Thomas DeCosmo

Recapital Media

417 Springfield St., #212

John Giordano

AMHERST

Amherst Towing and Recovery, LLC

305 Northeast St.

James Wagner, Joseph Wagner

Jalieh & Partners

85 Olympia Dr., Apt. 2

Jalieh Shepard

Lorin Starr Consulting

34 Main St. #7

Lorin Starr

Moriarty Woodworking

145 Glendale Road

Mark Moriarty

Wisdom Technologies

16 Summerfield Road

Ming Yan

BELCHERTOWN

Jennifer Underwood Photo

143 Aldrich St.

Jennifer Underwood

CHICOPEE

Broadway Auto Shop Inc.

376 Broadway St.

Kassem Kabbout

Dainty Cottage Decor

117 Telegraph Ave.

Elizabeth Irwin

Health Care Resource Centers

628 Center St.

Community Health Care Inc.

Kentco South Inc.

704 Memorial Dr.

Kent Smith

Royal Coach Sales LLC

576 East St.

John Garcia

VIP Pest Solutions

151 Woodcrest Circle

Jason Fortin

DEERFIELD

Darkstone

315 Upper Road

Gabriel Dark

EASTHAMPTON

D & L Cleaning

25 Franklin St.

Denial Bond

Liberty Tax Service

53 Union St.

Saqib Tasneem

Northeast Piano Service

11 Union Court

John Fish

Pleasant Variety & Package Store

42 Pleasant St.

Majid Malik

EAST LONGMEADOW

Laplante Construction

61R North Main St., Suite 1

William Laplante

Omega Cleaners of East Longmeadow

14 Harkness Ave.

Joo Lee

GREENFIELD

Cherry Rum Automotive

451 Bernardston Road

RCK Enterprises Inc.

Foster’s Supermarket

70 Allen St.

Matthew Deane

Styles by Judy

466 Main St.

Judith Carter

HADLEY

Bibliotechnica

119 Middle St.

Robie Grant

Full of Grace Farm

150 Stockbridge St.

Laura Litterer

Jiffy Lube

347 Russell St.

Atlantic Coast Enterprises

Spruce Hill Motors

235 Russell St.

Randy Izer

HOLYOKE

Battat Glass

388 Dwight St.

Daniel Battat

Denison’s Mini Market

263 Hampden St.

Joshua Acevedo

Hoey Interior Designs

146 Morgan St.

Beth Hoey

Melo Deli Grocery

512 South St.

Luis Melo

V & S Tech LLC

50 Holyoke St.

Vusal Gasimov

LONGMEADOW

The Entrepreneur’s Source

32 Cambridge Circle

Steven Rosenkrantz

McMahon Consulting

557 Laurel St.

Stacey McMahan

Rainbow Pediatrics

84 Lawrence Dr.

Florence Odutola

LUDLOW

The Gomes Agency

364 East St.

Miguel Gomes

SDI Towing and Service

25 Joy St.

Fernando Barros

NORTHAMPTON

The Center for Compassionate Care

8 Trumbull Road

Norbert Bellivea

Health Care Resource Centers

297 Pleasant St.

Community Physicians, P.C.

Lularoe

28 Longview Dr.

Samantha Young

SEO Imagine

126 Main St.

Hanifah Robinson

Welch Law Offices

143 Main St.

Margo Welch

Work Tables & More

1 Glenwood Ave.

Timothy Donahue

PALMER

Fast Tax USA

1622 B North Main St.

John Murray

Ray’s Towing and Repair/Apple Automotive

1207 South Main St.

Raymond LaBonte Jr.

Simply Focused Coaching

2001 Calkins Road

Julie Manning

SOUTH HADLEY

The Egg & I Luncheonette

20 Main St.

David Simard

Pioneer Preservation

9 Rita Circle

Theodore Pontz

Private Financial Design, LLC

87 Willimansett St.

Andrew Beaudry

Tricia’s Skin Care

25 Parkview St.

Tricia Squier

SOUTHWICK

Trinity Research

13 Pine Knoll

Lina Racicot

SPRINGFIELD

Allhome Realty

293 Belmont Ave.

Tuan Anh Tran

Dream’s Eyebrows

76 Olmsted Dr.

Shiba Darjee

Exclusive Auto

720 Berkshire Ave.

Ronique Evans

Home City Roofing

64 Grandview St.

Kenneth Pooler Jr.

International Multiservices

2460 Main St.

Luis Liriano

JK Datalister

352 Longhill St.

James King

LFF Variety

302 Belmont Ave.

Hercules Robinson

Law Office of Bernard S. Cohen

34 Sumner Ave.

Bernard Cohen

Ludlow Floor Sanding

125 Parker St.

Steven Lauzon

Mobil Retailing Services

19 Shelby St.

Nicholas Liquori

Never Give Up on You

103 Drexel St.

Kelley Laroe

Numeracy Associates

94 Eleanor Road

Michael Bixler

Nunez Market

546 Worthington St.

Erika Nunez Dilone

Recca Construction

191 Lexington St.

Juan Recca

So Clean

119 Massreco St.

Lorensa Stinson

Springfield Macarons

34 Front St.

Jennifer Cruz

Sunshine Dental LLC

1245 Boston Road

Amit Kapoor

Westrock CP, LLC

320 Parker St.

Patrick Durkee

WARE

Charbonneau Funeral Home

30 Pleasant St.

Marc Varnum

GameStop #3758

350 Palmer Road, Suite 107

GameStop Inc.

JDJ Builders

16 Malboeuf Road

Denis Pelletier

Sunny & Shears, LLC

277 Palmer Road

Jessica Jablonski

WESTFIELD

Jiffy Lube #3417

90A South Maple St.

Atlantic Coast Enterprises LLC

R.J. Sanding

2 Cycle St.

Roger Cortis Jr.

United American Muslim Assoc. of Western Mass.

66 South Broad St.

Sadique Abdul

WILBRAHAM

Advanced Reserve Solutions

2205 Boston Road, Unit A8

Paul Huijing

Iron Cross-Fitness, LLC

65 Post Office Park

Ian Stratton

McClure Insurance Agency Inc.

2361 Boston Road

Marc McClure, William McClure, William McClure II

Triple S Construction Co.

9 Bradlind Ave.

Thomas Silva