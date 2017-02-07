Navigation

Doing Business As Certificates

on February 7, 2017

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2017.

AGAWAM

Anytime Fitness
200 Silver St., #112
Marie Ball

DeCosmo Industrial Auctions
62 Cecile St.
Thomas DeCosmo

Recapital Media
417 Springfield St., #212
John Giordano

AMHERST

Amherst Towing and Recovery, LLC
305 Northeast St.
James Wagner, Joseph Wagner

Jalieh & Partners
85 Olympia Dr., Apt. 2
Jalieh Shepard

Lorin Starr Consulting
34 Main St. #7
Lorin Starr

Moriarty Woodworking
145 Glendale Road
Mark Moriarty

Wisdom Technologies
16 Summerfield Road
Ming Yan

BELCHERTOWN

Jennifer Underwood Photo
143 Aldrich St.
Jennifer Underwood

CHICOPEE

Broadway Auto Shop Inc.
376 Broadway St.
Kassem Kabbout

Dainty Cottage Decor
117 Telegraph Ave.
Elizabeth Irwin

Health Care Resource Centers
628 Center St.
Community Health Care Inc.

Kentco South Inc.
704 Memorial Dr.
Kent Smith

Royal Coach Sales LLC
576 East St.
John Garcia

VIP Pest Solutions
151 Woodcrest Circle
Jason Fortin

DEERFIELD

Darkstone
315 Upper Road
Gabriel Dark

EASTHAMPTON

D & L Cleaning
25 Franklin St.
Denial Bond

Liberty Tax Service
53 Union St.
Saqib Tasneem

Northeast Piano Service
11 Union Court
John Fish

Pleasant Variety & Package Store
42 Pleasant St.
Majid Malik

EAST LONGMEADOW

Laplante Construction
61R North Main St., Suite 1
William Laplante

Omega Cleaners of East Longmeadow
14 Harkness Ave.
Joo Lee

GREENFIELD

Cherry Rum Automotive
451 Bernardston Road
RCK Enterprises Inc.

Foster’s Supermarket
70 Allen St.
Matthew Deane

Styles by Judy
466 Main St.
Judith Carter

HADLEY

Bibliotechnica
119 Middle St.
Robie Grant

Full of Grace Farm
150 Stockbridge St.
Laura Litterer

Jiffy Lube
347 Russell St.
Atlantic Coast Enterprises

Spruce Hill Motors
235 Russell St.
Randy Izer

HOLYOKE

Battat Glass
388 Dwight St.
Daniel Battat

Denison’s Mini Market
263 Hampden St.
Joshua Acevedo

Hoey Interior Designs
146 Morgan St.
Beth Hoey

Melo Deli Grocery
512 South St.
Luis Melo

V & S Tech LLC
50 Holyoke St.
Vusal Gasimov

LONGMEADOW

The Entrepreneur’s Source
32 Cambridge Circle
Steven Rosenkrantz

McMahon Consulting
557 Laurel St.
Stacey McMahan

Rainbow Pediatrics
84 Lawrence Dr.
Florence Odutola

LUDLOW

The Gomes Agency
364 East St.
Miguel Gomes

SDI Towing and Service
25 Joy St.
Fernando Barros

NORTHAMPTON

The Center for Compassionate Care
8 Trumbull Road
Norbert Bellivea

Health Care Resource Centers
297 Pleasant St.
Community Physicians, P.C.

Lularoe
28 Longview Dr.
Samantha Young

SEO Imagine
126 Main St.
Hanifah Robinson

Welch Law Offices
143 Main St.
Margo Welch

Work Tables & More
1 Glenwood Ave.
Timothy Donahue

PALMER

Fast Tax USA
1622 B North Main St.
John Murray

Ray’s Towing and Repair/Apple Automotive
1207 South Main St.
Raymond LaBonte Jr.

Simply Focused Coaching
2001 Calkins Road
Julie Manning

SOUTH HADLEY

The Egg & I Luncheonette
20 Main St.
David Simard

Pioneer Preservation
9 Rita Circle
Theodore Pontz

Private Financial Design, LLC
87 Willimansett St.
Andrew Beaudry

Tricia’s Skin Care
25 Parkview St.
Tricia Squier

SOUTHWICK

Trinity Research
13 Pine Knoll
Lina Racicot

SPRINGFIELD

Allhome Realty
293 Belmont Ave.
Tuan Anh Tran

Dream’s Eyebrows
76 Olmsted Dr.
Shiba Darjee

Exclusive Auto
720 Berkshire Ave.
Ronique Evans

Home City Roofing
64 Grandview St.
Kenneth Pooler Jr.

International Multiservices
2460 Main St.
Luis Liriano

JK Datalister
352 Longhill St.
James King

LFF Variety
302 Belmont Ave.
Hercules Robinson

Law Office of Bernard S. Cohen
34 Sumner Ave.
Bernard Cohen

Ludlow Floor Sanding
125 Parker St.
Steven Lauzon

Mobil Retailing Services
19 Shelby St.
Nicholas Liquori

Never Give Up on You
103 Drexel St.
Kelley Laroe

Numeracy Associates
94 Eleanor Road
Michael Bixler

Nunez Market
546 Worthington St.
Erika Nunez Dilone

Recca Construction
191 Lexington St.
Juan Recca

So Clean
119 Massreco St.
Lorensa Stinson

Springfield Macarons
34 Front St.
Jennifer Cruz

Sunshine Dental LLC
1245 Boston Road
Amit Kapoor

Westrock CP, LLC
320 Parker St.
Patrick Durkee

WARE

Charbonneau Funeral Home
30 Pleasant St.
Marc Varnum

GameStop #3758
350 Palmer Road, Suite 107
GameStop Inc.

JDJ Builders
16 Malboeuf Road
Denis Pelletier

Sunny & Shears, LLC
277 Palmer Road
Jessica Jablonski

WESTFIELD

Jiffy Lube #3417
90A South Maple St.
Atlantic Coast Enterprises LLC

R.J. Sanding
2 Cycle St.
Roger Cortis Jr.

United American Muslim Assoc. of Western Mass.
66 South Broad St.
Sadique Abdul

WILBRAHAM

Advanced Reserve Solutions
2205 Boston Road, Unit A8
Paul Huijing

Iron Cross-Fitness, LLC
65 Post Office Park
Ian Stratton

McClure Insurance Agency Inc.
2361 Boston Road
Marc McClure, William McClure, William McClure II

Triple S Construction Co.
9 Bradlind Ave.
Thomas Silva

