Dress for Success Western Mass. to Host May Day Celebration May 1

SPRINGFIELD — A May Day Celebration, a community event to promote the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts’ Valley Gives and programs and services provided by Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, will be held on Tuesday, May 1.

This event, set to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at One Financial Plaza in downtown Springfield, is a way for people to learn more about Dress for Success and contribute to the organization on Valley Gives Day (www.valley-gives.org).

The community is invited to come out and participate. All first-time donors to Dress for Success Western Massachusetts on Valley Gives Day will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $1,000, thanks to donation from Northwestern Mutual. In addition, the first 20 people will receive a May Day basket.