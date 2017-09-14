Expo Seminar Aims to Help Business People Build Skills to Succeed

SPRINGFIELD — The Business & Innovation Expo of Western Mass., the seventh annual business-to-business show produced by BusinessWest and the Healthcare News, slated for Thursday, Nov. 2 at the MassMutual Center, will feature wide range of seminars, delivered by local experts, aimed at equipping attendees with information they can take back to their own companies.

As one example, Ryan Stelzer, co-founder of Strategy of Mind, LLC, will present a seminar called “How to Build Skills to Help You Succeed” from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

In this program, participants will spend their time engaged in a carefully structured HQ dialogue that is uniquely designed by a team of experts to foster active inquiry, careful listening, and creative thinking about alternative approaches to problems and challenges. By developing these critical qualitative skills, individuals and organizations alike will flourish and innovate for success.

Participants will learn to elevate the level of trust and collaboration among colleagues and clients; manage stressful experiences with greater resilience and strength; deepen self-awareness, mental focus, and creative collaborative thinking; address diverse, often unfamiliar challenges; and better judge and assess complex scenarios.

Stelzer co-founded Strategy of Mind as a management consultant specializing in both individual and organizational performance improvement. Prior to his work in consulting, he served at the White House as a presidential management fellow during the Obama administration, where his team was responsible for improving and sustaining high levels of performance across federal agencies. Before this, he worked as a special assistant to the chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the U.S.

The Expo will feature more than 150 exhibitor booths, educational seminars, breakfast and lunch programs, and a day-capping Expo Social. Current sponsors include Comcast Business (presenting sponsor), Johnson & Hill Staffing Services and Wild Apple Design Group (executive sponsors), Inspired Marketing (show partner), MGM Springfield (corporate sponsor), Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst (education sponsor), Xfinity (social sponsor), Elms College (information booth sponsor), Smith & Wesson (Workforce Support Center sponsor), Savage Arms (JoinedForces parking sponsor), and the Better Business Bureau (contributing sponsor). Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Exhibitor spaces are also available; booth prices start at $800. For more information on sponsorships or booth purchase, call (413) 781-8600, ext. 100.