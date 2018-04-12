Family Business Center Announces Two Upcoming Events

AMHERST — On Friday, April 20, the Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley will offer a workshop led by Paul Silva, co-founder of Valley Venture Mentors and founder of Launch 413 and Lean Innovation Institute. The topic is “How to Get Back That Startup Feeling That Is So Easily Lost, Once You’re Up and Running, and Managing More Than Leading.” Participants will emerge from this session with an urgency to get back to their roots. Attendance will be limited to 20 to ensure intimacy and interactivity.

Next, 11 Valley entrepreneurs will present “Short Stories That Show How Passion Is at the Heart of Why They Do Business” during the Tuesday, April 24 dinner forum of the Family Business Center. Using a method called Pecha Kucha, each speaker will have six minutes and 40 seconds to show 20 images, for 20 seconds each, to tell their tale. The center invites business owners to attend the dinner forum, and to consider joining for their ongoing education by experts and peers.

For more education about either event or the center itself, contact Ira Bryck at (413) 835-0810 or ira@fambizpv.com.