Family Business Center Presents Workshop on Fraud, Embezzlement

HOLYOKE — On Friday, Dec. 15, starting at 8:30 a.m., the Family Business Center of Pioneer Valley will present a morning workshop at the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center in Holyoke on “Creating and Implementing Internal Controls So You Aren’t a Victim of Fraud and Embezzlement.”

Attendees will learn some of the background of fraud-prevention techniques and see real-life examples of how one of our members works to protect their assets from fraud. There will also be time to ask specific questions related to your business, your unique circumstances, and how to keep your assets protected. The workshop is presented by Anthony Gabinetti and Howard Cheney of Meyers Brothers Kalicka, Craig Reed of All States Materials Group, Astra Rogers of Key Bank, and Delcie Bean of Paragus IT. The event is free to members of the FBCPV and $30 to all others. To register, contact Ira Bryck at ira@fambizpv.com or ira@fambizpv.com.