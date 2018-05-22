Florence Bank Hires Nikki Gleason as VP, Branch Manager

FLORENCE — Florence Bank hired Nikki Gleason to serve as vice president and branch manager of the bank’s new Springfield location, slated to open this year.

Gleason studied accounting at Springfield Technical Community College and completed the program at the New England School of Financial Studies at Babson College. She is a board member for Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity as well as a fundraising committee member Revitalize Community Development Corp. of Springfield.

She will work in the bank’s second Hampden County branch, at 1444 Allen St. in Springfield.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Nikki Gleason to our Florence Bank family,” President and CEO John Heaps Jr. said “She has garnered an impressive background in banking, and we feel very lucky to have her on board to help serve our customers in Springfield. I know we will be seeing outstanding results from her in the years to come.”