Freedom Credit Union Announces Gift Drive for Children in Need

SPRINGFIELD — For the 10th year, Freedom Credit Union is partnering with the Department of Children and Families to provide gifts to children in need this holiday season.

“Over the past nine years, the generosity of Freedom’s members, employees, and area residents have brightened the holidays for children throughout the Pioneer Valley,” said Glenn Welch, president and CEO of Freedom Credit Union. “This year we hope to bring even more smiles to local families in need.”

Every branch of the credit union has a tree filled with tags that show the gift request from area children. Anyone who goes into Freedom branches can choose a tag from the tree, purchase the requested gift, and bring it back to the branch unwrapped by Thursday, Dec. 21.

In 2016, Freedom collected 500 toys for foster children in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.