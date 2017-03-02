Greater Holyoke Chamber St. Patrick’s Breakfast Slated for March 15

HOLYOKE — The St. Patrick’s Business Breakfast of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce will be held on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 a.m. at the Log Cabin.

The event is sponsored by PeoplesBank, the Holyoke Mall, Marcotte Ford, United Personnel, and Resnic, Beauregard, Waite & Driscoll, and will begin with the serving of a full Irish breakfast. Banish Misfortune, sponsored by Expert Staffing, will play traditional Irish music for the expected crowd of 400. Registration begins at 7 a.m.

Emcee John Driscoll, and attorney with Resnic, Beauregard, Waite & Driscoll, will salute the St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee and the following award winners: Parade President, Mike Moriarty; Parade Grand Marshal, Sr. Jane Morrissey; George O’Connell Award winner, Kimberly Izquiedro; Daniel J. Gallivan Award winner, Timothy Patrick Burns; Thomas F. Rohan Award winner, Joseph Griffin III; Citizenship Award winners, Irma Perez Gourde and Gladys Perez; John F. Kennedy Award winner, Ann Dowd; Ambassador Award winner, Turlough McConnell; and Grand Colleen, Margaret Walsh and her court.

Special recognition will go to Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee on being the recipient of the Women of Excellence Award from the National Foundation for Women Legislators, and to the Chamber’s new members: Panarico Farm Dog Daycare and Training, Success Coaching, Residence Inn of Springfield/Chicopee, Moriarty and Wilson Law Offices, Carve Beauty Bar, and Dunn and Wilson, Attorneys at Law.

St. Patrick’s Day items will be available for purchase and will feature Holyoke Road Race ornaments, shamrock cozies, and shamrock baseball caps. Reservations may be made online at holyokechamber.com/events. Tickets are $35 if purchased before March 8, and $40 thereafter. Walk-in (without a reservation) guest tickets will be $45.