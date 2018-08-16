GSB’s Caryl Connor Named Top Mortgage Originator

GREENFIELD — For the third year in a row, Caryl Connor of the Mortgage Department of Greenfield Savings Bank has been named the area bank’s ‘Number One Mortgage Originator’ (by number of loans) according to the journal Banker & Tradesman.

Banker And Tradesman’s 5th Annual Top Loan Originators report also ranked O’Connor the area bank’s ‘Number Two Top Loan Originator,’ by total dollar amount of loans and the ‘Sixth Top Loan Originator in the State,’ based on number of loans.

“Caryl has earned a reputation with customers for her commitment to providing them with exceptional service,” said Lori Grover, senior vice president and senior residential lending officer of Greenfield Savings Bank. “Caryl worked very hard for this achievement and all of us at the bank are proud of her.”

Founded in 1869, Greenfield Savings Bank has 135 employees and has offices and ATMs throughout Franklin and Hampshire counties and has just recently opened additional offices in Hampshire County in downtown Northampton and downtown Amherst and Hadley.