Hampden County Bar Assoc. to Hold Lawyer on the Line Event

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc., in conjunction with WGGB, will hold a Lawyer on the Line event on Monday, Nov. 20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The volunteers will provide legal advice on a variety of topics from callers during the evening news broadcast. Individuals needing advice should call (413) 846-0240 to speak to a volunteer.

Founded in 1864, the Hampden County Bar Assoc. is a nonprofit organization representing the interests of lawyers, the justice system, and the public in Hampden County. It provides professional support, education, and networking opportunities to its members, and advocacy on behalf of lawyers, the judiciary, and the public.