HCC to Extend Service Hours to Accommodate New and Continuing Students

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will hold extended service hours to accommodate new and continuing students before the start of the fall 2018 semester.

For two weeks beginning Aug. 20, HCC’s Admissions, Financial Aid, Testing, Advising, and Student Accounts offices on the second floor of the Frost Building (303 Homestead Ave.) will open at 8:30 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Aug. 20-23, and Monday through Thursday, Aug. 27-30. On Friday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 31, offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The fall 2018 academic semester begins Tuesday, Sept. 4.

“We know many of our students work and have families to take care of, so we’re happy to stay open late to accommodate their busy lives,” said Renee Tastad, dean of Enrollment Management and College Access Programs.

The extended service hours will also remain in effect through Friday, Sept. 7 during the class add/drop period, Sept. 4-6, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sept. 7, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.