HMC Receives $100,000 from Hazen Paper Co. and the Hazen Family

HOLYOKE — The Hazen Paper Co. and the Hazen Family contributed $100,000 toward the Holyoke Medical Center capital campaign — titled “Care. Community. Commitment.” — for the new Emergency Department and Medical Office Building. The contribution will fund the Emergency Department gardens.

“Hazen Paper employs more than 200 people in Holyoke, and we view Holyoke Medical Center as a vital resource for the health and safety of our employees. My father, my siblings, and I were all born at Holyoke Hospital. The Hazen Family has deep ties in the community,” said John Hazen, company president. “Hazen Paper believes in supporting our community, which we also do by offering the World Is Our Classroom program, inviting every fifth-grade student in Holyoke to spend the day in our factory learning how to make paper.”

The new Emergency Department, which opened on July 6, is a 21,460-square-foot facility featuring the Center for Behavioral Health Emergency Services, 40 treatment areas, multi-patient trauma rooms, advanced life-saving equipment, and a patient-navigation service. The expanded facility is allowing the hospital to treat patients in a more efficient and private way.

“We are very appreciative to the Hazen family and the Hazen Paper Company for the continued, multi-generational support provided to the hospital,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems. “Generous contributions from families and area companies allow us to make these types of investments in state-of-the-art facilities and new technologies.”

In support of the Emergency Department project, the Holyoke Medical Center capital campaign has reached $2.25 million of its $3 million goal. Anyone interested in helping with the campaign is invited to call the hospital’s Development Department at (413) 534-2579.