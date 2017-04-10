Holyoke Medical Center Offers Free Lecture on Alcohol Awareness

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center will host a free discussion, “Finding Help: Alcohol Awareness,” on Wednesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the HMC Auxiliary Conference Center.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism estimates that 17 million adults in 2012 had an alcohol-use disorder. Join Melissa Perry, Sara Taylor, and Liz Drozdal from HMC’s Behavioral Health Department to learn more about how to identify alcohol abuse and what treatment options are available.

This program is free and open to the public, and is part of the medical center’s community-education programming, one in a series of dozens of workshops held throughout the year to help people learn about specific health issues, wellness, prevention, and treatment. To register, visit www.holyokehealth.com/events or call (413) 534-2789.