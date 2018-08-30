HRMA of Western New England to Present Legal Update on Grand Bargain and More

CHICOPEE — On Monday, Sept. 17, HRMA of Western New England will present its annual Legal Update program on the new ‘grand bargain’ legislation, recreational and medical marijuana regulations/best practices, and the new non-compete agreement ruling.

John Gannon, partner at Skoler, Abbott & Presser, will speak to attendees about being prepared for the minimum-wage hike over the next several years and how best to prepare for paid family leave. He’ll also include a discussion on best practices for pre-employment and reasonable-suspicion drug-testing policies.

The current legislative climate can be burdensome for employers, and the goal for this program is to help local employers understand the laws and facilitate best practices, according to Myra Quick, HRMA president.

The program starts at 4 p.m. with a cocktail and networking hour, followed by Gannon’s presentation at 5:15 p.m. A buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The location for this event is the Castle of Knights in Chicopee. The program has been approved for both HRCI and SHRM credits.

“The HRMA September Legal Update is always an important event for the human-resources community,” Quick said. “This year will be particularly important as the grand-bargain changes are enacted. We welcome anyone with an interest in this topic but strongly suggest they register early, as we are expecting a large turnout for this event.”

For more information and to register, visit www.hrmawne.org.