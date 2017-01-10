The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

BELCHERTOWN

Shivering Shamrocks Inc., 58 Walnut St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Richard Bixby, 9 Jaeger Drive, Westfield, MA 01085. Non-profit organization whose purpose is to engage in fundraising events and activities to benefit local Children’s Shriners Hospital, and assist other local non-profit organizations, youth groups and school clubs with their fundraising.

Treat Yo Self Inc., 500 North Liberty St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Joyce Leitl, same. Food concession.

CHICOPEE

Templo Cristiano Agua Viva, 450 Gratton St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Merida Maisonette, 276 Wilbraham Road, Springfield, MA 01109. Church.

EASTHAMPTON

VK Designs Inc., 51 A1 Holyoke St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Kevin A. Brigham, 24 Pleasant View Drive, Hatfield, MA 01038. Kitchen and bath designs.

LEE

Souza Pro Services Inc., 105 Laurel St., Apt. 10A, Lee, MA 01238. Antonio Marcos Souza, same. Cleaning.

NORTHAMPTON

The Medical Staff of Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc., 30 Locus St., Northampton, MA 01060. Raymond F. Conway M.D., 79 Spadina Parkway, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Non-profit membership organization for the staff of Cooley Dickinson Hospital with the purpose to participate in quality improvement activities and educate parents and families and to offer opportunities to engage in such activities.

Valley Therapy Services Inc., 13 Old South St., Suite 2E, Northampton, MA 01060. Kimberly C. Girard, same. Billing and other services for medical providers.

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Abatement Inc., 47 Warehouse St., Springfield, MA 01118. Charles G. Arment, Jr., 7 Angel St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Environmental remediation services and general contracting.

Thunderbird Construction Inc., 510 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104. David P. Fontaine, Jr., 572 Hall Hill Road, Somers, CT 06071. Construction.

United Floor Covering Inc., 46 Leslie St., Springfield, MA 01104. Dwayne Kelly, same. Flooring contractor.

WILBRAHAM

Timeless Homes Inc., 934 Glendale Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Benjamin S. Hemingway, same. Residential home building and remodeling.

Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival Association Inc., 40 Post Office Park, Suite 782, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Amy Smith, 1 Winterberry Lane, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Non-profit organized to promote and sponsor festivals and public events, which will raise funds and awareness of Wilbraham community associations, organizations and non-profits in order to foster a sense of community and civic pride among the people of the town of Wilbraham.