The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

ADAMS

Tandem Custom Builders Corp., 62 Commercial St., Adams, MA 01220. Brian J. Sadlow, 21 Crandall St., Adams, MA 01201. Residential and commercial construction.

BELCHERTOWN

Positive Learning Communities Inc., 840 Federal St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Teresa Dooley Smith, same. Creation of professional development materials.

GREAT BARRINGTON

The East Asian Cuisine Inc., 305 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Yaling Zheng, same. Restaurant.

HOLYOKE

Sullivan School, PTO Inc., 400 Jarvis Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040. Maureen Fitzgerald, 32 Hitchcock St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Parent and teacher association created to raise funds for the school to use for field trips, equipment, repairs library books, etc.

PITTSFIELD

Shire City Sanctuary Inc., 40 Melville St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Joseph Method, 9 Mountain View Ave., Housatonic, MA 01236. Marketplace offering shared work and event space to the region nurturing creative collaboration, community, and economic development.

SWS Beverage Distribution Inc., 147 Tyler St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sarwat Sultana, same. Wholesale beverage distribution (non-alcohol).

RUSSELL

Skyline Logistics Inc., 265 Dickinson Hill Road, Russell, MA 01071. Calvin Burkovskiy, same. Truck leasing.

SPRINGFIELD

Sunshine’s Learning Daycare Inc., 215 Bristol St., Springfield, MA 01109. Pauline Finch, same. Educational service, training, instruction.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Quality Renovations Inc., 74 Elm St., 534, West Springfield, MA 01089. Craig McCarthy, Same. Construction.

Rave Mobile Communication (RMC) Inc., 659 Main St., No. 1, West Springfield, MA 01089. David H. Lim, same. Retail and repairs.

Tau Kappa Epsilon Lambda Sigma Alumni Association Inc., 680 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Colin Calhoun, 25 Appaloosa St., West Springfield, MA 01089. The association shall foster camaraderie among alumnae of the Lambda Sigma Chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Keene State College and to serve in extending knowledge in the academic and extracurricular activities of the association.

WESTFIELD

Roots Athletic Center Inc., 199 Servistar Industrial Way, Westfield, MA 01085. Frank A. Demarinis, 89 Pomeroy Road, Montgomery, MA 01085. Athletic sports services.